Instagram Now Allows Users to Change Music to Published Posts, Carousels

Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, has added a new interesting feature for the users. This feature is related to Instagram Music. Until now, you could only choose an audio track or music on Instagram while publishing the post or carousels. You could not change the music once it was published. But now, Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram has published that with the new update to the platform, users can swap or change music even after publishing the post.

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So you can basically go to your older posts on the feed, and change the music to something else which is more relevant today. A few weeks back, Instagram also announced that users can change the grid of their profile. So you can shift the posts to make your grid look more aesthetic as per your need.

How to Change Music to Published Posts

Users can now change the music on feed posts and carousels even after they have been published, without losing existing likes, comments, shares or reach. To do that, users can just go to the published post, and simply tap on the Edit option and select a new track for the post. The eliminates the need for the user to delete the post and re-upload it. It gives creators a greater flexibility in editing their content once it goes live on the platform.

Music adds a lot of personality and story to the carousels and posts that creators make. Sometimes, the platform even removes the music due to licensing issues or rights issues. Then, the music gets removed from such posts. Thus, this will again be an added value feature for the users which the creators will definitely appreciate. Instagram is adding super useful features for the users lately, and to stay updated with all of them, just keep reading TelecomTalk.