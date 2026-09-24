Mivi One 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Mivi has launched a new smartphone in India, namely the Mivi One 5G. This phone has launched under Rs 15,000 in the country, and promises fast internet speeds. It will compete directly with the Boltt device, which also recently launched in India. Mivi, primarily an audio brand, has launched this new Mivi One 5G and it will be showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. The phone is manufactured in India and will be available at an attractive price with offers very soon. Below are all the details about the phone’s price and and specifications.

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Mivi One 5G Price in India

Mivi One 5G has launched in India in three memory variants. The base variant comes with 4GB + 128GB for Rs 12,999. The other two variants come with 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499. The device will go on sale in India from October 8, 2026, and it will be sold through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

There will also be a Rs 1,000 discount offer with SBI, HDFC, Axis, and ICICI Bank credit cards.

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Mivi One 5G Specifications in India

Mivi One 5G has launched in India with a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with support for HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. This makes it the only device under Rs 15,000, which sports this chipset. The Mivi One features a Samsung ISOCELL 50MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8MP front camera sensor on the phone. The device packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. It will run on Android 16 based OS out of the box, and will get two OS upgrades. So the last OS this device will receive will be Android 18. Mivi is also promising free Mivi Care+ with the phone.