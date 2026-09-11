Mivi One 5G Colour Options Confirmed Now

Mivi One 5G is a new smartphone launching in India in just a few days by the brand Mivi. It will feature a thin body, and will be available in three colours, the brand has confirmed. The three colours are Green, Burgundy and Blue. Mivi is an audio brand, which is playing a move to see if it can win over the smartphone market in India. We do expect the phone to be an affordable offering to compete in the mass market. Anything which is premium or semi-premium, will not work especially if it is a new brand. The Mivi One 5G have been confirmed to feature two cameras at the rear with aligned in a vertical setup, just like the iPhone 17. Here’s what you need to know.

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Mivi One 5G: What You Need to Know

Mivi One 5G is launching in India on September 24, 2026. So only a few days remain ahead of the launch. The Mivi One 5G is confirmed to pack 128GB of internal storage. The design can be seen through the teaser posters and images shared by the brand. It appears to feature a flat frame and a pill-shaped camera module stacked vertically. There is a flash just beside this. A small dot or cutout appears on the top of the phone, this could be the second microphone from the brand.

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The power and volume buttons could be placed on the right side of the body. The left might not feature any button, which has become the industry standard now. There will also be a USB Type-C port placed on the bottom of the Mivi One 5G. This port will support fast-charging and data transfer via cables. The speaker grille will also be at the bottom of the device. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned for the upcoming details around the launch of Mivi One 5G in India.