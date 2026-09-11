OPPO K14 Lite India Launch Date Confirmed

OPPO will soon launch a new smartphone called OPPO K14 Lite in India. It will go on sale via Flipkart in India. The OPPO K14 will be yet another K series phone, which is expected to compete in the affordable segment. The phone will be running Android 16 right out of the box. OPPO has created a dedicated landing page for the device. The phone could be running a UNISOC processor, which might be a turn off for many. But that is the way OPPO might have figured out to keep the phone cheap.

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OPPO K14 Lite India Launch Date

OPPO K14 Lite will launch in India on September 16, 2026. The launch will take place at 12 PM IST. The device is confirmed to feature a 7000mAh battery. The OPPO K14 Lite will run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. The landing page for the phone is now live on Flipkart. The two colour options have also been revealed through the landing page.

The OPPO K14 Lite will come in dark brown and purple colours. OPPO K14 Lite appears to have a dual-camera setup at the rear. The battery on the phone is advertised to deliver up to 675.13 hours of standby time and up to 26.84 hours of video play back time. OPPO has promised six years of battery life, which is decent.

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OPPO K14 Lite will be powered by an octa-core chipset, and feature a 6.75-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a 13MP camera sensor at the rear and IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone could pack up to 4GB of RAM and support virtual RAM extension up to 8GB.