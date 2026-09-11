iPhone Air Price Goes up by 41% in India

Apple recently launched the iPhone 18 Pro models. The launch of the new iPhones pushed the price of the older ones in India. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 recently got price hikes. But one device which stayed under the radar was iPhone Air. This premium phone, has received the steepest hike amongst all devices. The price of the iPhone Air has gone up by 41% over the launch price. iPhone Air was Apple’s attempt at breaking design challenges and launching a phone which is truly slim and is still powerful enough to be called an iPhone.

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iPhone Air Latest Price after Hike in India

iPhone Air launched in India in three memory variants, and its launch price/old price was:

– 256GB = Rs 1,19,900

– 512GB = Rs 1,39,900

– 1TB = Rs 1,59,900

Now, the price of the iPhone Air has gone up by 41%. Hence, its new price is mentioned below:

– 256GB = Rs 1,49,900

– 512GB = Rs 1,74,900

– 1TB = Rs 2,24,900

This marks a huge price hike. This is due to the rising component prices all over the world. Majorly, it has been the memory which has become expensive for the brands to acquire. At Rs 1,49,900, the iPhone Air has become a device which might not attract many buyers in the country. People would rathe go for the iPhone 18 Pro which starts at Rs 1,64,900, which might be the goal of Apple anyway.

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iPhone Air features the A19 Pro chip, which is powerful, but it is not as powerful as the one of the iPhone 18 Pro (which is A20 Pro). The company did not tease or said anything about the iPhone Air 2. Markets do expect another iPhone Air, but we are skeptical of when Apple will launch it. It could be with the standard iPhone 18 in early 2027, as per the reports online. Apple has placed the iPhone 18 Pro models under pre-orders, you can get one for yourself right now.