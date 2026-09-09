iPhone 18 Pro Launched with A20 Pro Chip in India: Price and Specifications

Apple has announced the new iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max for the global market. The new iPhone 18 Pros look exactly like what was surfacing online. Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro will be 40% faster because of the new A20 Pro chip. This chip not only enhances the power of the new iPhone, it also improves the efficiency of the iPhone battery. iPhone 18 Pro Max comes with the largest battery on an iPhone ever. There is a new battery usage model to improve the battery experience for the users. Wired charging is also faster. The iPhone 18 Pro can charge to 50% in just 15 minutes, claimed Apple at the launch event.

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Take a look at the price of the new iPhone 18 Pro models below.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

iPhone 18 Pro starts in India at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant, and costs Rs 1,89,900 for the 512GB variant. Then there are the 1TB and 2TB variants priced at Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 3,14,900.

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The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant. The there are the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants priced at Rs 2,04,900, Rs 2,54,900, and Rs 3,29,900. You can get them from the Apple Store India right now!

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications in India