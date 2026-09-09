Nothing Phone (2) to Not Get Android 17, Carl Pei Explains Why

Nothing, a London based smartphone and tech maker, will not release Android 17 update for the Nothing Phone (2). The Phone (2) was launched by the brand in 2023. So, quite a few years have gone by since then. Nothing’s CEO, Carl Pei, has confirmed that the Phone (2) will not get Android 17, but along with that, has also explained why.

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Nothing Phone (2): Why No Android 17

Pei, in a session on Reddit, explained that the Kernel is too old in the Phone (2) and the chipset vendor has said that this phone will not support Android 17. Nothing had originally promised three years of OS updates, but the brand has given four years of OS updates, one year extra. Further, the Phone (2) will keep getting security patch updates till 2027.

“So I think what we’ve done is pretty fair if we were clear about the support at the time of purchase, and then went above that,” said Pei. What is interesting here is that Phone (2) has not received four updates, it has only received three updates. The same was later edited by Pei and that means that Nothing delivered what it had promised.

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Nothing Phone (2) will contiue to receive Android security patch updates till 2027. However, it will not receive any new versions of Android anymore. Users would have been happy to see Android 17 on their device. But if you want that, you can just upgrade to the Phone (3), or the other devices which Nothing launched recently. As for the next flagship from the company, which is Nothing Phone (4), you will have to wait till 2027. The brand has confirmed that it will not launch a new flagship in 2026 bceause of the rising components cost and thus, the Phone (3) will remain the top flagship from the brand. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments.