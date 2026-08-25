Nothing OS 5.0 Base on Android 17 Announced

Nothing, a London based technology company has announced its latest operating system called Nothing OS 5.0. This operating system is based on Android 17. There is a redesigned home screen, and a new UI/UX as well. The searh bar and the widgets now use transparent details to add depth and layering. A similar look has been pushed for apps such as Gallery for a softer and more consistent look across the system. There will be a new adaptive colour system which will draw from your wallpaper across the home screen.

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App icons now receive subtle tints, widgets use adaptive colour alongside transparent details, and 1 x 1 quick Settings widgets use the wallpaper’s primary colour, updating whenever your wallpaper changes. The text size has been revised and the typeface has been changed to Geist. It has more consistent corner shapes, unified blur effects, and iconography across the experience.

With respect to personalisation and lock screen designs, things have been updated. There are two new lock screen clock faces which will arrive with the Nothing OS 5.0. These are a) Gooey, and b) Micrographics. Further, there are two new widgets that users will see – a) Collector, this lets users build a growing visual collection of favourite objects captured via camera or Gallery and it will be displayed on the home screen and the lock screen, b) Away Time.

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This is a widget which will track how long the user was away from his/her phone. Such widgets and tools will help with digital detoxification. The Glyph Interface is getting a dedicated app, bringing the features, sounds, ringtones, and schedules together in one place. There are essential AI tools such as Essential Voice, which will now deliver faster and cleaner as well as better formatted transcriptions. The Essential Space is also there, which will also introduced Smart Collections, which organise sccatted memories by recommending content for new and existing collections.