BGMI Lite Pre-Registrations Go Live on Google Play in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Lite is now available for the Indian users to pre-register. Interested users can head over to the Google Play Store on their devices. The development has been confirmed by Krafton India. People pre-registering for the game will get a chance to win exclusive rewards. The rewards will be announced at a later stage. The Lite version of the game has been announced to ensure that it can reach more people throughout the country. Krafton India said that BGMI Lite delivers the same core Battlegrounds experience in a lighter package, making it easier for more players to jump into the action.

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BGMI Lite Only Available for Android Users Right Now

BGMI Lite is only available for Android users right now. If you have an iPhone, then you will not be able to get acccess to this game right now. However, you always have the BGMI regular version. The file size of the game is around 1GB initially, and this will allow users to get started quickly without any large mandatory downloads. Further, if you are an existing BGMI player you will not have to transfer you account. They can just simply login to their account and start playing. The big thing about this game is that it supports cross play with BGMI regular version.

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The pre-registrations will be announced soon by the company. The BGMI Lite is scheduled to launch later in 2026. If you pre-register right now, which is free, you will get rewards. Thus, if you think you are going to download this game some day, just pre-register by going to Google Play.