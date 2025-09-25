BSNL Talks About 5G Launch in Key Metro Cities

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom company has recently been talking about the launch of 5G. This is an interesting note for the company as it is also looking to transition from 4G to 5G. What's particularly interesting here is that the 4G rollout itself hasn't completely been executed. There are still plenty of gaps, and as per data from the reputed network intelligence bodies, BSNL doesn't even come close to the private telcos in network experience. So why is this talk around 5G coming suddenly? Well, if not now, then when? Maybe, the 4G rollout is just a stepping stone, but the ultimate long-term goal for the telco might be to compete with the private telcos in the 5G domain.









A senior official from BSNL has said that by the end of this calendary year (2025), the state-run telecom company will rollout 5G in key metro cities of the country. The metro cities in concern here are Mumbai and Delhi. These are the two cities where actually MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) should have been serving to the customers.

However, due to operational inefficiencies and inability to serve to people, the government decided that MTNL's mobile operations should be handled by BSNL. This creates a unified service SOP (System of Procedure) for the companies and also ensures that unfiorm services can be offered everywhere in the country.

BSNL is expected to announce the rollout of PAN-India 4G on September 27, 2025, according to the CMD of the company. It remains to be seen whether the customers have seen any material gains in their network experience with BSNL. Stay tuned for more updates around BSNL's 4G and 5G launch in India.