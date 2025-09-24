Vodafone Idea New Rs 198 and Rs 204 Plans for Validity

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea has added two new plans in its portfolio in the Chennai circle.
  • This plan was already available in some circles, and now it is in Chennai.
  • The two plans cost Rs 198 and Rs 204.

Vodafone Idea has added two new plans in its portfolio in the Chennai circle. This plan was already available in some circles, and now it is also available in the Chennai circle. The two plans cost Rs 198 and Rs 204. These are categorised as the validity plans from Vodafone Idea. The two plans offer validity, but not much apart from that to the consumers. The Rs 198 plan bundles 30 days of validity, while the Rs 204 plan bundles one month validity. Both the plans will almost offer a similar validity, just the difference could be one day in most cases. Let's take a look at what the complete benefits are.




Vodafone Idea Rs 198 Plan and Rs 204 Plan Explained

Vodafone Idea Rs 198 plan comes with 30 days of service validity, and offers 500MB of data to the users. There's calling benefit included, but it is charged at 2.5 paise per second. Beyond these benefits, users have the option to recharge with more talktime plans and also data vouchers if they are interested.

The Rs 204 plan offeres one month service validity, and the other benefits are the same as the Rs 198 plan. They are 500MB of data and calls at 2.5 paise per second. The daily cost of the Rs 198 plan is Rs 6.6 while the Rs 204 plan costs Rs 6.8 per day. These are not the kind of plans regular users would want to recharge with. It would almost always suit people using the Vi SIM as a secondary option.

Sometimes you need to keep your secondary SIM active to get important OTPs, SMSes and more, and in those secnarios, these plans come in handy. The plans are now available for the Chennai users, which might be a great thing for them.

Expert Opinion

