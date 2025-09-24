Tariff Hike 2025: Airtel Withdraws Rs 648 Postpaid IR Pack; Rs 2,999 Plan Now Entry-Level Option



It looks like tariff hikes are being rolled out in a phased manner in the Indian telecom sector. We have recently seen the removal of 1GB-per-day plans by some private telcos, and now the tariff hike under discussion pertains to Airtel's entry-level International Roaming (IR) pack for postpaid users.

Airtel Withdraws Entry-Level IR Pack

Airtel has withdrawn its entry-level one-day IR pack priced at Rs 648 for postpaid users, leaving the Rs 2,999 IR pack with 10-day validity as the new entry-level option. This marks a significant change, and considering the current trend, more tariff revisions can be expected in the coming months, as per reports.

Airtel Rs 648 IR Pack Removed

The Rs 648 IR pack previously offered unlimited data with 1GB high-speed usage (reduced to 80 Kbps after FUP), 100 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls to local numbers and India, 10 outgoing SMS, and international calls at Rs 45 per minute. However, despite no official communication from Airtel, this plan is no longer available for activation for postpaid users.

Airtel Entry-Level Rs 2999 IR Pack

With the withdrawal of the one-day pack, postpaid users now have the Rs 2,999 IR pack as the entry-level 10-day validity option. This plan includes unlimited data throttled to 80 Kbps after 10GB of high-speed usage, 100 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls per day (local and India), 20 outgoing SMS, and international calls at Rs 45 per minute.

Airtel IR Data Top-Ups

Postpaid IR data top-ups have also been revised. The Rs 699 top-up pack, which earlier offered 2GB of high-speed data valid for the duration of the base pack, now comes with a limited validity of 5 days. Additionally, Airtel has introduced two new high-value data top-ups for postpaid users: a Rs 2,499 pack offering 8GB of data with 10-day validity, and a Rs 15,000 pack offering 40GB of data with 30-day validity.

Recent Tariff Revisions

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio and Airtel revised their 1GB-per-day plans. The Indian telecom regulator (TRAI) subsequently sought details and clarifications from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel regarding the reported withdrawal of entry-level prepaid tariff plans. However, according to a PTI report dated September 12, 2025, TRAI has not found any significant urgency for intervention at this stage.

The operators were asked to clarify their positions following reports of the plan withdrawals. According to sources, one operator confirmed the withdrawal and filed the required details with TRAI, while the other clarified that the plan continues to be available but only through physical stores.

TRAI's observation follows Jio's removal of its Rs 249 entry-level prepaid plan (1GB/day with 28-day validity) from online platforms such as MyJio and Jio.com, though the plan reportedly remains available at retail outlets. Airtel also removed its basic entry-level Rs 249 plan (1GB/day with 28-day validity), updating the withdrawal on its website.

According to the report, sources mentioned that the replies sent by the two companies are being examined by TRAI on the benchmark of regulatory compliance. "TRAI has, however, not found any significant urgency for intervention at this stage," sources were quoted as saying.