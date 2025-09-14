Breaking: Airtel Introduces Festive 2025 Perks: Google One Cloud, Apple Music, and OTT With Prepaid Plans



Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has introduced a Festive Offer with added free benefits, including Cloud Storage, AI tools, Ad-free Music, and OTT subscriptions, along with Asia Cup Cricket Pass Packs on its prepaid plans. While the official release from Airtel is awaited, here are the recent changes, including the introduction of the 'Maxx Data' segment.

1. Airtel Bundles Storage After Music

Earlier, TelecomTalk reported that Airtel started offering Apple Music Premium to prepaid users. Now, Airtel has extended OTT benefits by adding Cloud Storage as well. Previously, Google One (100 GB cloud storage) was available to postpaid users. Prepaid customers can now enjoy 30GB of Google One storage included with their plans.

With cloud storage added after premium Music, OTT, and AI benefits, Airtel is promoting its prepaid offerings under the label "Free Storage, OTTs, AI benefits." These additions are part of the Festive Offer. Check out the plans and benefits in the next section.

2. Airtel Festive Offer 2025

Ahead of the Festive Season 2025, Airtel has revised its benefits and bundled premium OTTs with its plans. "New Packs, more benefits with Airtel 5G Plus," the operator highlighted, specifically promoting its new benefits.

Airtel Rs 349 Unlimited Plan:

The Airtel Rs 349 plan comes with Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play Premium (22+ OTTs, 28 days), Perplexity Pro AI (12 months), and Apple Music Premium (6 months).

Airtel Rs 379 Unlimited Plan:

The plan offers Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data per day. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G Data, validity of 1 month. Airtel Rewards include Google One (30GB cloud storage), Apple Music for 6 months, Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

Airtel Rs 449 Unlimited Plan:

The plan offers Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, and 4GB data per day (previously 3GB per day). Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G Data, validity of 28 days. Airtel Rewards include Google One (30GB cloud storage), Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 22 OTTs) subscription for 28 days, Jio Hotstar Mobile subscription for 28 days, Apple Music for 6 months, Perplexity Pro AI subscription for 12 months, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

Data Pack – Airtel Rs 100 Data Pack:

The data pack offers 6GB of data (previously 5GB), after which data will be charged at Rs 0.50/MB. Validity: 30 days. Airtel Reward: Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes 22+ OTTs) for 30 days.

3. Amazon MX Player Content

Airtel has removed the Jio Hotstar Mobile benefit from the Rs 3599 yearly plan. Meanwhile, the Rs 279 OTT Data Pack and Unlimited Plans at Rs 598 and Rs 1729 now include over 28 OTTs via Xstream Play Premium — covering Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Zee5, and more.

The Xstream Play now also features content from Amazon MX Player, Jio Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Sun NXT, LionsGate Play, VROOT, Aha, Distro TV, Chaupal, Chana Jor, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, Hoichoi, Eros Now, EPIC ON, Manorama Max, Ultra, Playflix K-Drama, Stage, Klikk, Dollywood Play, Raj Digital, Namma Flix, ShortsTV, DocuBay, and Runn TV.

4. Asia Cup Cricket Pass

Airtel has bundled the Xstream Play Premium subscription with its entry-level Rs 349 Unlimited 5G Plan, giving users access to the Asia Cup Cricket Pass. The Rs 100 data pack also now includes the Xstream Play Premium subscription benefit. All the plans/packs offering access to the Asia Cup Cricket are now labelled as the 'Asia Cup Cricket Pass' on Airtel's digital platforms.

5. Maxx Data Plan Segment

Airtel introduced a new Maxx Data segment of prepaid plans, offering higher daily data quotas of 4GB. The Rs 449 prepaid plan now provides 4GB/day (previously 3GB), the highest in Airtel's prepaid lineup. Existing 3GB/day and 2.5GB/day plans are also grouped under this new segment.

Conclusion:

This festive season, Airtel users recharging with the Rs 349 plan have reason to celebrate with Unlimited 5G data, premium OTTs, the Asia Cup Cricket Pass, Apple Music, and AI tools. Benefits may vary by circle, so kindly check availability.