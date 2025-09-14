Bharti Airtel 100 Mbps IPTV Plan is Good

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is offering a 100 Mbps IPTV plan to the customers. The IPTV services of Bharti Airtel are now available in most cities and towns of the country. Airtel's 100 Mbps IPTV plan a good offer for most customers as it is price friendly and bundles live TV services and also OTT (over-the-top) benefits.




The telco is offering this 100 Mbps plan everywhere in multiple variants. There's four kinds of 100 Mbps of plans offered by Airtel, the regular one for Rs 799 per month, one for Rs 899 with IPTV, and one for Rs 999 with loads of add-on benefits, including Netflix. Then there's one with all the OTT benefits and IPTV. Let's take a look at the plan in detail.

Bharti Airtel Rs 899 Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 899 broadband plan comes with 100 Mbps speed benefit and 3.3TB of data. The upload and download speeds are the same here. This particular 100 Mbps plan bundles IPTV services for the customers. The telecom company also offers add-on OTT benefits to the customers with the plan.

The OTT benefits are ZEE5, Google One, JioHotstar, and 22+ OTT benefits and Perplexity Pro along with much more. The Wi-Fi router and installation is free if the users go with advanced plans. This means the long-term plans. For Rs 899, users get their internet needs covered, their TV needs, and enteratinment needs covered.

Note that the final price will also include taxes. So the overall price would be more than a Rs 1000 effectively. Regardless, this is a good deal for the customers. The Rs 999 plan also offers 100 Mbps of speed, but it will offer better OTT benefits such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, ZEE5, and Netflix.  The Rs 1199 plan comes with 100 Mbps speed as well and offers IPTV benefit along withh everything you get with the Rs 999 plan.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

