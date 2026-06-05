Xiaomi 17T launched in India – Best Flagship Under Rs 60K?

China-based tech giant has finally launched its new flagship for the year, the Xiaomi 17T, in India. This year, Xiaomi has focused more on delivering the best camera, with top-of-the-line specs in display, battery, and design. Offering three colours (black, blue, and violet) and two storage options, Xiaomi takes the lead by giving tough competition to other flagship smartphone makers like OnePlus, Samsung, and Realme.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Xiaomi launches all the new 17T smartphones in India for under Rs. 60k

The flagship smartphone 6.59-inch display powered by the Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset on the inside.

The Chinese smartphone maker has made some great improvements in the camera department, where we get a trio of cameras with a dedicated periscope sensor as well.

Amazon India is offering an introductory offer where we can buy the phone for as low as Rs. 54,9999.

On software end, Xiaomi 17T will offer 5 major software OS upgrade alongside 6 years of security patch upgrades.

Let’s take a deep dive into the specs and pricing for both Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro.

Also Read: Redmi has a New Phone Planned for India in June 2026

Xiaomi 17T – Specs and Features

Xiaomi 17T comes with a 6.59-inch, 120Hz 1.5K, ultra-slim display with protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and peak brightness of 3500 nits. Over and above, the display comes with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making it a great choice for binge watching.

The smartphone maker has gone with a MediaTek chipset, where Xiaomi 17T gets its power from Dimensity 8500 Ultra, which is a new 4nm processed chip developed by TSMC. Xiaomi has partnered with a camera giant. Leica to develop 32MP selfie shooter on the front, followed by a triple camera setup on the rear end, including a 50MP primary, 50MP 115mm dedicated periscope telephoto offering 5x periscope zoom, and 12MP ultrawide shooter.

Read More