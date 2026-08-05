Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 3050 Unlimited Plan Offering 290 Days Validity in Select Circles

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 3,050, offering long-term validity and unlimited data benefits for subscribers in select circles. The plan comes with a validity period of 290 days and offers unlimited 4G and 5G data benefits across four circles as of this writing.

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Vi Rs 3,050 Plan Availability Across Four Circles

The newly launched Vi Unlimited plan is available for users in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan circles. The prepaid pack offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 4G and 5G data benefits for daily usage. Subscribers with 5G-enabled handsets can access unlimited 5G data only in areas with Vi 5G network coverage.

With an effective daily cost of around Rs 10.52, the Rs 3,050 plan is aimed at users seeking extended validity along with uninterrupted connectivity benefits.

Vi Prepaid Rs 3050 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Data Plan, Unlimited 4G+5G Plan, Unlimited 5G Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and full-day unlimited 4G+5G data usage every day. Unlimited data benefits are applicable only for personal and non-commercial use. Subscribers using 5G handsets can access unlimited 5G data only within Vi 5G network coverage areas.

Validity: 290 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: Not Available

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.52

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan

Also in Vi 2026 Plan Series:

Vodafone Idea Launches Prepaid Packs With Spotify Premium Benefit

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