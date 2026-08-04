Moto G Max India Launch Date Leaked

Moto G Max launch will happen soon in India. The launch is happening soon and on an auspicious day for the Indian market. This new Motorola phone will likely not be an affordable phone. Due to the rising components price, this phone would likely launch around Rs 30,000, as per the leaks online. This would put it in a very competitive space, and at this price range, a G series phone from Motorola will be tough to sell. Regardless, the Moto G Max specifications are now surfacing online along with the expected launch date. Let us take a look at the Moto G Max India launch leaked launch date and leaked specifications.

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Moto G Max India Launch Date (Expected)

Moto G Max is expected to launch in India on August 15, 2026. This is an important day for India as it would be the Independence Day 2026. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the confirmed specifications about the device on his social media profile X.

The Moto G Max will feature a 50MP Sony-LYT600 main rear camera. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. There will be two promised OS upgrades and three years of security patches. The online tips suggest that the Moto G Max could be priced around Rs 30,000.

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Moto G Max has already launched in international markets. It is available for around BRL 2,519.10 which translates to around Rs 47,000. In the outside markets, the device is offered in two colours Azul Claro and Grafite. It could come with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. There is a 200MP primary sensor in the international unit. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor at the front. There is a 5200mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. It was launched with MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC.