Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design Confirmed by Google

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will launch soon in India. The launch has been scheduled for August 12, 2026. Ahead of the launch, the design of the device has been revealed. The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold appears to have an updated design. Alongside the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the company is also launching the Google Pixel 11 Pro, and Google Pixel 11. All the devices will launch in the same global event. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G. The company has teased the product’s design.

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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design: Super Thin

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold appears to be super thin. The camera island seems to be like what it was in the last year. Whether the aspect ratio is same or not is something we don’t know. Samsung launched a very interesting Galaxy Z Fold 8 5G recently. In the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11, we saw that Google is bringing Pixel Glow. This is also an interesting addition. We do not know that if the Pixel Glow is also making it to the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

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With Google, you know one thing, the software will be smooth. The stock Android experience which Google gives is something no other device can give you. The power button and the volume rockers of the phone appear on the right side of the device.