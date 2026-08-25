ASUS, a Taiwanese tech maker, has launched two new gaming laptops in India under the TUF lineup. These two laptops are namely ASUS TUF Gaming 15 and TUF Gaming 16. These laptops are geared for the users looking for a powerful gaming and multi-tasking experience. There is MIL-STD-810H military grade durability on both the laptops along with advanced cooling capabilities. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the two new laptops in the country.

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ASUS TUF Gaming 15, TUF Gaming 16 India Price

ASUS TUF Gaming 16 starts in India at Rs 1,35,990 for the base variant meanwhile the TUF Gaming 15 starts at Rs 1,15,990. You can get these laptops from the official stores of Croma, ASUS, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, ASUS E-shop, and authorised ASUS retailers across India. There are no-cost EMI options available for users looking to purchase this laptop in India.

ASUS TUF Gaming 15, TUF Gaming 16 Specifications in India

ASUS TUF Gaming 15 has a dual-fan cooling system and packs the AMD Ryzen 7 155 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 for a powerful experience for the users. The top variant of the TUF Gaming 16 features up to an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. This variant costs close Rs 2,00,000 in India.

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There are different kinds of variants available of both these laptops and depending on the power and budget, users can choose one for themselves. The TUF 16 is of course the higher end laptop here and will bring the best experience for the users in India. These laptops are not only good for gaming, but also for heavy professional work such as video editing, and more. Multi-tasking with the new TUF Gaming laptops will be a seamless experience for the users. If you are just looking for a work laptop, then you can go for the ASUS Vivobook S14 in India. We have reviewed the laptop and it is one of the best work horses you can get your hands on today.