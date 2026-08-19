Googlebook Launch Confirmed by Google in September 2026

Google is soon going to launch a new laptop called Googlebook. The Googlebook was already showcased by the search engine giant at The Android Show earlier this. These will be premium laptops by the brand. Googlebook launch has now been confirmed for September 2026. The company has started rolling out the official launch event invites to the media and the industry. Googlebook will become a bridge between the ChromeOS and Android.

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Googlebook Launch Event Date

Googlebook will launch officially on September 15, 2026. This will be an in-person launch event by the company and will be held in New York city. We can expect the company to introduce the product in a keynote which will talk about the hardware, and the software. Googlebook is launching in a scenario where the memory costs are extremely high. The New York city event will likely also have the product present at the launch arena for the invited people to explore.

Google has not revealed much about the product. Initially we expect the company to bring the product for the United States (US) only. The Googlebook will be flagship laptops from Google. The naming scheme matches Chromebook. We are not sure if Google plans to launch these new laptops with its own chipset or if it will partner with the other tech companies like Intel or Qualcomm for the chips. On the Pixel devices, Google has moved to using its own designed chipset called the Tensor.

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The Googlebook is less than a month from launch. We expect more details to surface about the premium laptop from Google as the launch nears. This seems like the year for new tech launches. While the prices are going high, we are noticing brands taking a leap and coming out with new tech products. Apple is also soon expected to launch a foldable phone in the market.