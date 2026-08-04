ASUS Chromebook CX15 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

ASUS has just launched a new Chromebook in India. This new Chromebook is called CX15 (CX1505CTA). Since it is a Chromebook, it will run on ChromeOS out of the box. The laptop is available at a very affordable EMI for the users. We will come to price soon. Firstly, what is worth noting is that this laptop is claimed to meet the US MIL-STD-810H militar-grade durability standard. The laptop has a large display. Further, purchasing this laptop will give users access to Google AI Pro membership at no additional cost. Let us take a look at the ASUS Chromebook CX15 price and specifications below.

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ASUS Chromebook CX15 Price in India

ASUS Chromebook CX15 has launched in India at a price of Rs 47,990 in India, and it is available in a single a Pure Grey colourway. What is worth noting is that it can be purchased at a no-cost EMI of Rs 3,999 per month. There is a standard one-year warranty bundled with the laptop. You can get it from the ASUS eShop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, and more.

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ASUS Chromebook CX15 Specifications in India

ASUS Chromebook CX15 has a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare IPS NanoEdge display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 300nits of brightness, and an 87% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Intel Processor N50 with Intel UHD graphics alongside 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. There is a three month Google AI Pro membership bundled with the purchase along with YouTube Premium Lite, and 5TB of Google Cloud storage. There is Wi-Fi 6 support along with Bluetooth 5.4. There is a 720p HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter, built-in speakers and microphones.