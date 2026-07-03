Alienware 15 Launched in India with NVIDIA RTX 4050: Check Price

Dell has just launched a new laptop in the Alienware series in India. This new laptop is called the Alienware 15 and it features a powerful NVIDIA RTX 4050 for GPU. The GPU is strong enough to support powerful gaming and high-graphics intensive work. This is not all, Dell is planning a more powerful variant of the Alienware 15 for India later this month. The company has announced its plans to launch an all new Alienware powered by the Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs in India.

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Dell Alienware 15 Price in India (RTX 3050 and 4050)

For the Dell Alienware 15 with NVIDIA RTX 4050, you will have to pay Rs 1,15,990 (starting price). The laptop is available in a single Nova Black colourway. You can pre-order this laptop through the Dell website and through the Dell Exclusive stores along with Flipkart and Amazon India. There are bank cashbacks available for users with which they can get benefits worth up to Rs 10,000.

Dell Alienware 15 Specifications in India

Dell Alienware 15 features a 15.1-inch WUXGA display with support for 165Hz refresh rate and 300nits of peak brightmess. There is a 720p resolution webcam at the front. We would have loved it more to see a 1080p camera here, but it is okay. Then you get the AMD Ryzen 5 220 and AMD Ryzen 7 260 processors on this laptop, paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or 4050 with up to 6GB GDDR5 VRAM.

There is up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM across two SO-DIMM slots and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. Dell said that it has integrated the Alienware Cryo-tech cooling system on the laptop for thermal management. You can definitely use this laptop to do gaming as well as do professional work such as video and photos editing. Depending on the variant you choose, you will either get a 54Wh or 70Wh battery with fast-charging support.