Jio Plans Indigenous LEO Satellite Constellation to Offer Broadband, Direct-to-Device Services

Reliance Jio is planning to develop and launch its own low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation comprising 1,600-1,650 satellites at an altitude of around 650 kilometres over the next two to three years, aiming to provide broadband and direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity services, according to an Economic Times report by Kiran Rathee dated June 18, 2026, which cited people familiar with the development.

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Also Read: Reliance Plans Major Foray Into LEO Satellite Space With Billions in Investment

Jio submits LEO satellite constellation proposal to IN-SPACe

The proposal has been submitted to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which is currently evaluating the constellation’s configuration and technical architecture, the report quoted sources as saying. If approved, the initiative would mark the first entry of an Indian company into the LEO satellite segment.

The move comes at a time when several countries are seeking to reduce dependence on foreign satellite operators amid growing national security concerns. The LEO market is currently dominated by Starlink, which has nearly 10,000 satellites in orbit.

“The government is looking to support Jio with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) filings for securing orbital slots as an Indian entity is entering the strategic sector,” an official was quoted as saying in the report, adding that the government will also support other Indian entities that want to enter the segment.

Akash Ambani outlines Jio’s satellite communications roadmap

Speaking at the 49th Annual General Meeting (Post IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited on Friday, June 19, 2026, Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), said Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign low Earth orbit satellite constellation for India.