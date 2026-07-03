Jio Plans Indigenous LEO Satellite Constellation to Offer Broadband, Direct-to-Device Services

Reliance Jio is planning to develop and launch its own low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation comprising 1,600-1,650 satellites at an altitude of around 650 kilometres over the next two to three years, aiming to provide broadband and direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity services, according to an Economic Times report by Kiran Rathee dated June 18, 2026, which cited people familiar with the development.
Jio submits LEO satellite constellation proposal to IN-SPACe
The proposal has been submitted to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which is currently evaluating the constellation’s configuration and technical architecture, the report quoted sources as saying. If approved, the initiative would mark the first entry of an Indian company into the LEO satellite segment.
The move comes at a time when several countries are seeking to reduce dependence on foreign satellite operators amid growing national security concerns. The LEO market is currently dominated by Starlink, which has nearly 10,000 satellites in orbit.
“The government is looking to support Jio with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) filings for securing orbital slots as an Indian entity is entering the strategic sector,” an official was quoted as saying in the report, adding that the government will also support other Indian entities that want to enter the segment.
Speaking at the 49th Annual General Meeting (Post IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited on Friday, June 19, 2026, Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), said Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign low Earth orbit satellite constellation for India.
“There is one more frontier I would like to mention: Satellite Communications. Jio connected India on the ground. Now, we must connect India from the skies. There are still remotest villages, island communities, and border outposts where the Jio network cannot reach. For them, satellite connectivity will be the bridge to the rest of India.
“Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation for India. We are also partnering with the leading global constellation providers by leasing satellite capacity, so that we can accelerate service availability while building our own long-term sovereign capability.
“This dual approach will enable Jio to meet India’s connectivity needs faster, while laying the foundation for the Indian satellite broadband platform of global scale.
“To anchor this ambition, Jio is also building its own ground station infrastructure in India. These ground stations will support our partner constellations, as well as our own future satellites, creating an end-to-end satellite broadband ecosystem from space to ground.
“With this initiative, Jio is strengthening India’s atma nirbharta in space, placing India firmly on the global satellite broadband services map. All these initiatives show that the best of Jio is yet to come,” Akash Ambani said.
USD 10-15 billion investment estimated for constellation
Unnamed experts cited in the report estimated that setting up a constellation of this scale would require investments of USD 10-15 billion (approximately Rs 95,000-141,500 crore) and could potentially generate several terabits of capacity, depending on the satellite technology deployed. The satellite communications business will be housed under Jio Platforms alongside the company’s other digital ventures.
Jio joins global race with Starlink, Project Kuiper and OneWeb
Globally, competition in the LEO segment is intensifying. Amazon’s Project Kuiper is deploying a constellation of about 3,200 satellites and has already placed more than 300 in orbit. Meanwhile, Eutelsat OneWeb, in which the Bharti Group is the second-largest shareholder after the French government, operates around 654 satellites. Reliance Jio also has a joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES, which operates satellites in geostationary and medium Earth orbits but not in the LEO segment.
Jio’s plans underscore its ambition to build indigenous satellite infrastructure amid increasing scrutiny of foreign satellite communication providers, including Starlink, over national security considerations. The initiative also aligns with broader efforts to strengthen technological self-reliance in critical and emerging sectors.