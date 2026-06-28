Jio Gives 3 Months of OTT Package and 30 Mbps for Rs 2222

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is offering a three months broadband subscription for Rs 2222. This is an interesting amount, and averages to Rs 740 per month approximately. So it is not too expensive. But when you see the speed, you might wonder, why this much money. To set it into context for you, Jio offers only 30 Mbps speed with this plan for this much money. However, if you go for the monthly plan from the telco, you can get the 30 Mbps speed plan or about Rs 400 per month. Note that the prices mentioned here are before taxes. So why is this Rs 2222 plan so expensive from Jio? It is because of the OTT (over-the-top) benefits it bundles. Let’s take a look at what these benefits are.

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Reliance Jio Rs 2222 Plan OTT Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 2222 plan comes with the following OTT subscription – JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, TimesPlay, TarangPlus, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win. So there are a total of sixteen OTT benefits, and the speed bundled with this plan is 30 Mbps. Note that since you are going for a long-term plan from the company, Jio will also offer you seven days of free service here. There is also 1000+ TV channels bundled for the users. The 30 Mbps speed is both for download and upload.

The commercial data usage with the fiber plan is 3.3TB and with the AirFiber plan is 1TB. We would always recommend you to go for the fiber connection if both fiber and AirFiber is available in your area. Jio has also mentioned that users will get 100GB of extra data for 90 days worth Rs 101 bundled with this plan. To get this plan, you can always go to the website of Reliance Jio or the MyJio app on your phone (available for both iOS and Android users).