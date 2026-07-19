Oppo Reno 16 Series Transforms Mobile Photography with AI

The Oppo Reno 16 series, including the Reno 16C, Reno 16, and Reno 16 Pro, brings new AI features to its cameras and appears to be among the best AI-enabled cameras launched so far.

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Key Highlights Oppo Reno 16 series introduced all-new AI features, taking mobile photography to the next level.

Oppo Reno 16 series was officially released on July 2, 2026.

Reno 16 series is available on Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Amazon India.

Are you looking for a smartphone upgrade with solid cameras? Here is what Oppo offers in the new Reno 16 series.

Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 vs OnePlus 15R: Which Phone is Right for You

Oppo Reno 16 5G Series Brings a New Era of AI Photography

On the camera side, the Reno 16C 5G comes with a triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor.

On the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter.

The Reno 16 5G is the larger variant, which also has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide angle sensor. On the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter camera.

The top-variant Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G comes with the largest 200MP sensor, OIS, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it’s the same 50MP selfie shooter.

On the hardware side, the Oppo Reno 16 series comes with new AI features, including a dedicated AI Portrait camera, Natural Tone Imaging, and All Focal Length, which are said to help with HDR video recording.