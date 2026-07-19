Oppo Reno 16 Series Transforms Mobile Photography with AI

Oppo Reno 16 5G Series Brings a New Era of AI Photography
On the camera side, the Reno 16C 5G comes with a triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor.
On the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter.
The Reno 16 5G is the larger variant, which also has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide angle sensor. On the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter camera.
The top-variant Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G comes with the largest 200MP sensor, OIS, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it’s the same 50MP selfie shooter.
On the hardware side, the Oppo Reno 16 series comes with new AI features, including a dedicated AI Portrait camera, Natural Tone Imaging, and All Focal Length, which are said to help with HDR video recording.
Oppo also added a dedicated creative studio with a productivity companion and an AI personal assistant, completing the final touch to the Reno 16 series. Let’s delve into the AI features of the all-new Reno 16 series.