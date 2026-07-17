A largely baseless controversy emerged around Airtel’s earlier terms on hotspot usage under its unlimited 5G data offer. Claims that the operator blocked hotspot functionality circulated without technical testing or verified evidence that such a restriction was implemented.

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Key Highlights Airtel never technically blocked mobile hotspot functionality under its unlimited 5G offer.

Regular customers could continue connecting their personal devices through hotspots.

The earlier clause was largely intended to prevent commercial misuse.

The controversy emerged without technical testing establishing that hotspots had been blocked.

Airtel has since removed the specific hotspot clause from its terms.

Controversy Emerged Without Technical Verification

The controversy arose mainly from interpreting the written clause rather than from actual experience with Airtel’s service. The claims gained attention before the functionality was tested or the facts independently verified.

In practice, mobile hotspot functionality remained available. Regular users could continue sharing Airtel mobile data with personal devices such as laptops, tablets, and secondary smartphones.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Gives Users More Choice With Its Range of Affordable Data Boosters

TelecomTalk also used Airtel’s mobile hotspot over an extended period while traveling, including at airports and on the road. During this time, the functionality remained available for connecting personal devices.

Clause Targeted Commercial Misuse

Bharti Airtel launched its unlimited 5G data offer in 2023 with certain terms and conditions governing the benefit.

One clause addressed sharing unlimited 5G data through mobile hotspots. The condition was mainly intended to prevent commercial misuse rather than restrict ordinary personal use.

Despite the presence of the clause, Airtel did not technically disable mobile hotspot functionality. Customers could activate the feature on their smartphones and connect personal devices as usual.