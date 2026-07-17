Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Tecno, a Chinese smartphone brand, has launched a new device called Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G. The new device is now soon going to sale on the e-commerce platform in multiple colour options. The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. There is also a curved display on the phone. This is not a cheap phone. It is priced at the premium segment, but of course, for Indian consumers, there is also no-cost EMI options available. Let’s take a look.

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Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Price in India

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G has launched in a single memory variant in India. It has been priced at Rs 39,999. There is also a launch coupon available for the users for Rs 3,000. This would lower the price of the phone to Rs 36,999. The device will go on sale in India on July 21, 2026. It will be sold via Amazon India and be available in three colours – Cypress Green, Misty Purple, and Nebula Titanium.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Specifications in India

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G has a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR Curved AMOLED display with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and 2800Hz touch sampling rate. There are several IP ratings including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, built on the 4nm process. Teh Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G packs a 6500mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging. The device has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP telephoto shooter, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 50MP sensor at the front.