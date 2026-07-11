Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G India Launch Date Announced

Transsion Holdings owned Tecno is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India. It is the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G which is making its way to the market. This new phone from the company will bring several premium features for the users. Many of the things around the device are still under wraps. The device microsite has gone live on Amazon India. It will be available in three different colours in the market. There are three large camera sensors on the back of the device. Let’s take a look at everything which is confirmed.

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Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G India Launch Date

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G will take place on July 17, 2026. The launch will take place at 12 PM IST. It will be sold via Amazon in India. The device will be available in three colours – Misty Purple, Cypress Green, and Nebula Titanium. The device appears to have a flat frame with rounded corners and a vertically aligned rear camera module housing three large camera sensors.

The device has AI features designed for photography and content creation. These AI features will also let users edit the images on the go. The smartphone seems to have a slim profile with a durable build and a battery designed for all day-use.

The device has already been showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, in Barcelona. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 4500nits of peak brightness support. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 16 with HiOS 16 on top. The device will launch in just a matter of days. Its pricing will be key to its success in the Indian market. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more details on the launch of this new device.