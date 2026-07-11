Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Date Confirmed

Motorola Edge 70 Max will be the next phone from the company in India. This device will launch soon, and the date for the launch has been confirmed by the brand. Motorola has been on a launch spree in 2026 as well. The company has been able to capture plenty of market share and become a prominent brand in the country. With the Motorola Edge 70 Max, Motorola will target a slightly more premium audience who are into smartphones for performance and design. Here’s what you need to know.

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Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Date

Motorola has confirmed the Moto Edge 70 Max will launch in India on July 15, 2026. The launch will take place at 12 PM IST. The image of the device has already come out on Flipkart. Thus, we can take a look at the design and understand that the device will come with a flat display, slim bezels and a square rear camera module. We can see that the handset is available in two colours – light blue and green colour options.

Motorola Edge 70 Max will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. This is confirmed by the brand. This means you can expect a powerful experience with the device. The phone is said to surpass an AnTuTu score of 3 million points. It will also feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offer on-device AI processing.

The Moto Edge 70 Max will feature a Quad-HD+ LTPO panel with a peak refresh rate support of 144Hz and peak brightness support of 7000nits. The device will further feature Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top for protection. The display is said to come with 10-bit colour output support. The microsite of the phone claims that it will be able to support 120fps of gameplay in BGMI on the phone. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more details on the upcoming phones in India and global market.