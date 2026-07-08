Motorola G77 Power 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Motorola G77 Power 5G has launched in India. It has three colours, and the signature Motorola phone design. There is a large display, and Motorola has focused on keeping the device as affordable as possible. It also features a Sony Lytia 600 camera sensor. You can soon start getting this phone in the Indian market. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protecting the screen from damages which is good. It only has one IP64 rating, for dust and water resistance. The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chip. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Motorola G77 Power 5G.

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Motorola G77 Power 5G Price in India

Motorola G77 Power 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 25,999. It is available in three colours – Pantone Impenetrable, Pantone Nautical Blue, and Pantone Fuchsia Red. The device will go on sale from July 13, 2026.

Motorola G77 Power 5G Specifications in India

Motorola G77 Power 5G has a 6.72-inch LCD FHD+ resolution, 8-bit display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz as well. The display supports 1050nits of high brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 (6nm) processor clocked at 2.5 GHz octa-core CPU. The device has a 7000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower and 6W wired reverse charging. It has a 50MP Sony Lytia 600 primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32MP sensor at the front. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. The device is promised one year of OS updates and three years of security updates. The device supports 5G NR (new radio) and 4G LTE. By the way, there is also a third camera sensor with 2-in-1 light sensor as well. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more details on the device.