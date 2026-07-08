BSNL is Asking Users Not to Miss this Opportunity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom company is asking users not to miss out on a limited time opportunity. While the opportunity it is talking about will generate revenue for the company, it is still something we believe users can look into. It is because this is an opportunity for the users to get a BSNL SIM, and that too for a very low cost, along with a first recharge, and that too under Rs 100. BSNL is looking to increase market share by adding new subscribers. Now the competition is getting tougher for the company, with Jio, Airtel and Vi also having deployed 5G in most parts of the country. That is why, BSNL is playing the price game.

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BSNL Rs 51 Limited Time Offer

On a social media post on X, BSNL has asked users not to miss out on the opportunity of recharging with the Rs 51 prepaid plan. This plan is only meant for new consumers. If you are an existing user, you will have to purchase this plan separately with a new SIM. Here is everything you will get with the Rs 51 offer from BSNL:

Unlimited voice calling

2GB of daily data

100 SMS/day

28 days of service validity

The user recharging with this plan will also get a new free SIM card. The offer is for a limited time only – till August 31, 2026. If you want to get the benefit of this offer, visit the nearest BSNL branch office or any partner centers of the company nearby. Even an authorised retailer of BSNL can give you this offer with the SIM card. The offer is there for a limited time, and just like every time, BSNL could extend it for a few more days. To stay updated with more offers around BSNL plans, stay tuned to TelecomTalk.