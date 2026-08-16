BSNL is Offering Additional Validity to Prepaid Customers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has announced a special prepaid plan offer for the customers. This offer is for people who are recharing with a select prepaid plan. The offer is about offering them additional validity. This is not something any of the private telecom operators do. However, BSNL is doing it, but it may not benefit you, even if you are a BSNL customer. Because the benefit of additional service validity is reserved for people who have recharged with the Rs 2,399 plan only. Let’s take a look at how much extra validity users will get if they are recharging with the Rs 2399 plan. Along with that, we will talk about the general benefits of this prepaid plan from BSNL below.

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BSNL Rs 2399 Long-Term Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 2399 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The speed reduces to 40 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The plan usually comes with 365 days of service validity. This is one year of validity. However, with the current offer, BSNL will offer customers 47 days of additional validity. This will make the total validity of the prepaid plan 412 days. That is more than 13 and half months of service validity of just Rs 2399.

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The data benefits are also good enough. Note that this is a limited time offer. So if you want to get this offer, you will have to recharge between August 12, 2026 to September 12, 2026. This offer has been introduced as part of the Independence Day offer that the telecom operator is offering. To recharge with this prepaid plan right now, you can go to the official website of BSNL India. Alternatively, you can go to BSNL Self Care app to recharge with this plan and get the additional validity offer.