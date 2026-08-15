Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has announced a new broadband offer for the customers in India. This broadband offer is special, and one that you should definitely check out. That is so because it is available for a limited time only. BSNL keeps launching limited period offers with prepaid and broadband plans. Before we talk about the broadband plans further, note that there is a special offer for prepaid plans going on as well. It is where BSNL is offering customers additional validity. This offer is for the Rs 2799 prepaid plan, and we have already detailed it, so check it out here.

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BSNL Rs 1111 Broadband Plan for Indian Customers Across India

BSNL Rs 1111 broadband plan comes with 200 Mbps of speed. It has up to 5000GB and up to 10 Mbps of speed. It also offers unlimited voice calling, but it is only with landline connections. The Rs 1111 plan is very cheap, considering the amount of data that users are getting with the plan. With up to 200 Mbps speed as well, users get super high-speed internet connection. Even after 5000GB, users get 10 Mbps of speed. This is a special independence day promotional discount offer.

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This plan can only be purchased through October 3, 2026. The discount will be of Rs 88 per month for the first six months from the date of the start of the plan. There will also be free OTT (over-the-top) offers which includes JioHotstar, Lionsgate LLP, ShemarooMe, Hungama App, EPICON, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Chaupal, Sabot (16 OTTs), and Wave Premium. Users who are interested in this plan can get it from the official website of BSNL and the mobile app which is BSNL Self Care. The Rs 1111 broadband plan from BSNL is one of the best offers available for customers in India right now because no one is offering such high-speed plans with so many OTT benefits at this price.