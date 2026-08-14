Reliance Industries Limited (RIL or Reliance) and Rolls-Royce have announced their strategic intent to partner and offer capabilities in designing, developing, manufacturing and delivering a sovereign indigenous combat engine for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

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Proposed Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex to Be Set Up in India

As part of the proposed partnership, the companies will explore setting up a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India, envisaged as a centre of excellence for power and propulsion technology. The facility is expected to bring together Rolls-Royce’s expertise in advanced engine technology and Reliance’s industrial, manufacturing and execution capabilities.

Partnership Aims to Build End-to-End Indigenous Aero-Engine Capability

The proposed collaboration is aimed at creating an end-to-end Indian capability covering the design, development, manufacturing, testing, production and through-life support of aero-engines. The companies said the initiative would contribute to India’s objective of achieving greater self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

Reliance, Rolls-Royce to Combine Technology and Manufacturing Strengths

“The partnership will offer a compelling proposition for joint development of the AMCA engine in India, bringing together world-leading technology and industrial execution capabilities. This marks a step towards realising the vision set out by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, for India’s defence ecosystem to deliver an indigenous engine to power the country’s fighter jet programme,” the companies said in a joint statement on August 14, 2026.

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Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries, said: “India’s strategic autonomy requires sovereign capability in critical technologies. Our intent with Rolls-Royce is to combine their world-leading expertise in advanced propulsion with Reliance’s technology, manufacturing, scale and execution capabilities to build an indigenous aero-engine ecosystem in India. Together, we aim to build an enduring national capability that can make India self-reliant and, over time, globally competitive in advanced propulsion technologies. This is our contribution to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Viksit Bharat.”