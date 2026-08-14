OPPO Pad 5 Pro India Launch Could Happen Soon

OPPO Pad 5 Pro could launch soon in India. It has already launched in China. OPPO has notably already launched the OPPO Pad 5 in India. This Pro variant in this lineup is expected to arrive with same specifications as the Chinese variant, and offer one more option to the users. We expect to see a Qualcomm 8 series processor in this tablet. OPPO will launch this table to compete with the offerings from Samsung, and the newly launched ASUS Pad as well. Here is what is surfacing on the internet right now.

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OPPO Pad 5 Pro India Launch Soon

OPPO Pad 5 Pro has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) by a popular tipster named Sudhanshu Ambhore on X (earlier known as Twitter). According to him, an unspecified OPPO tablet has been spotted on the certification platform carrying the model number OPD2516. The tipster said that this model number belongs to the OPPO Pad 5 Pro. Along with this, he has shared some tips about the specifications that this tablet would come with.

The tablet could feature the same 13.2-inch display that it launched with in China. Further, the display could come with support for 3.4K resolution. It will be a regular LCD panel underneath, however. The OPPO Pad 5 Pro could come with support for 540Hz touch sampling rate, making it a decent product for gaming along with 144Hz refresh rate. It is reported to touch a peak brightness of 1000nits.

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The rumours suggest that the OPPO Pad 5 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This is the same processor which powers the flagship devices in India. In the camera department, the device has a 13MP sensor at the back, and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. It offers the capability for the users to record videos at up to 4K 30fps. Moreover, it has a 13380mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast-charging. In China, you will get the device in three colours – Mocha Brown, Dawn Gold, and Monet Purple. OPPO is yet to comment anything on this.