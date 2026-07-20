Realme Shuts Down in China, its Home Country

Realme, a Chinese phone company, owned by BBK Electronics, is quiting the China market. This is to bring more efficiency to operations for the entire company which is operating globally. Realme will focus on international markets. BBK Electronics has been making plenty of changes to its group of companies which include OnePlus, Realme, and OPPO. Realme will focus outside China, meanwhile OnePlus will focus within China. OnePlus has announced an exit from Europe, and North America. The reason for this is to reduce costs and improve focus to build a better business in the long run.

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Realme has Officially Confirmed China Exit

Realme has officially confirmed that its focus will now be the overseas market. The company will focus on new product launches, and updates for international users. OnePlus, on the other hand, will focus a lot on China going forward. This restructuring in BBK Electronics is to improve profitability for these companies and reduce internal competition.

Realme will continue rolling out the software for its existing devices. However, no new phones will be launched in China under Realme. OPPO is also going to be the one pushing the software for these devices. Realme will adopt ColorOS and so will OnePlus. This has also been officially confirmed. There will be one unified software for all these devices, resulting in lower costs and faster push as well for the phones. OnePlus fans will definitely miss OxygenOS on their phones.

While ColorOS had already become a huge part of OnePlus devices in terms of design, OnePlus still kept some signature software design langauge for apps such as Clock and more. OnePlus will continue to operate in the Indian market. However, we are not sure whether the company has long-term plans in India anymore. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates.