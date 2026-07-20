Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 to Be Powered With Qualcomm chip

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 9 series, at the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 on July 22, 2026. Ahead of the official launch, we have new tips that the Korean giant is replacing its own chipset with a Qualcomm chipset to deliver better performance, smoother operation, and greater compatibility with Gemini AI features. Here is what we know so far:

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Key Highlights Samsung is gearing up to launch the all-new Galaxy Watch 9 on July 22, 2026.

Ahead of the official launch, new leaks hint that the Galaxy Watch 9 will ditch the Exynos chipset in favor of a Qualcomm Wear chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is also expected to get new AI health features with Gemini Integration.

Also Read: Samsung Aims to Produce 2.8 Million Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Leaks Reveal Qualcomm Chip with Gemini AI

We are just two days away from the Galaxy Watch 9 launch, and leaks and rumors are already circulating about what to expect from the new watch.

According to the latest reports, Samsung, which also makes its own Exynos chipset for smartphones and smartwatches, is ditching its smartwatch chipset this year in favor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset.

The new Qualcomm chipset offers noticeably improved performance and smoothness, and it can run the AI capabilities Samsung is preparing to add this year.

Samsung is going with solid hardware specs this year, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.

For health tracking purposes, the smartwatch will include physical sensors such as an accelerometer, an altimeter/barometer, a compass, GPS, a heart rate sensor, and a skin temperature sensor.