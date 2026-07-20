Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Promotional Images Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 promotional images surfaced online ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on July 22, 2026. Leaks from prominent Samsung tipster Evan Blass reveal the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2’s titanium chassis, Qualcomm chipset, and precise dial, pointing to a major upgrade this year.

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Key Highlights As Samsung prepares to officially launch its new Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, a new promotional image has surfaced online, revealing the watch's specifications.

Leaks reveal the flagship Samsung Galaxy Ultra 2 will have a slimmer, durable design with a precision dial on the side.

The new Ultra watch will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite instead of Exynos.

Also Read: Samsung Aims to Produce 2.8 Million Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Leak Reveals Thinner, More Durable Design

This time, Samsung’s Research and Development (R&D) worked on minute details, making the Watch Ultra 2 thin, lightweight, and durable.

The promotional leak shows that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset this year, rather than Samsung’s Exynos chipset.

Instead of hardware, Samsung is more focused on software features, with the Qualcomm Wear Elite chipset delivering smooth AI processing. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is getting dedicated AI features with Gemini Integration.

Samsung has focused on every detail of the watch. The promotional image shows that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will be 12% thinner than the previous generation and will still pack a larger 800mAh battery on board.

On the front, the smartwatch will get a 5,000-nit display with a precision dial on the side.