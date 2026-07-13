Samsung One UI 9.0 Android 17 Release Date and More Confirmed

Samsung has just announced the release of Android 17 software update. Note that initially, the company is rolling out its beta version of the software. The South Korean tech giant wraps Android in its own software skin called One UI. For Android 16, Samsung used the One UI 8 branding. For Android 17, it will One UI 9.0. With this new software update, users will be able to get a peek into the future of what is possible with a Samsung phone. One UI 9 will first be available for the Samsung Galaxy S26 5G series.

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Samsung has launched the One UI 9 Beta program on Sunday. The rollout will start later this week. It will give users access to advanced AI features which will make the mobile interaction easy and effortless for the users. Here’s what you will get new with the One UI 9.0.

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One UI 9 beta will give new creative tools to Samsung Notes app. Even with the Contacts app, users can now directly gain access to Creative Studio. This can help users in creating personalised profile cards without the need to switch between apps.

Then there will be a Quick Panel update, with users getting greater control over the layout. The brightness, sound and media player are each independently adjustable now. There are more size options as well to suit individual preferences. Of course, there will be a lot more new. The One UI 9 beta program has launched for select locations only for now. These include Germany, India, Poland, Korea, the UK, and the US.