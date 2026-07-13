Redmi Note 17 5G Indian Variant Surfaces Online

Xiaomi is prepping to launch the Redmi Note 17 5G in China soon. Ahead of the China launch, now the phone has also surfaced for launch in India. The device, just like every other Redmi Note series, will definitely make it to the global market. The Redmi Note 17 5G Indian variant details have now surfaced online. The device, will reportedly, come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Of course, Xiaomi is expected to add more variants of the device with higher RAM and storage variants. The Redmi Note 17 5G is expected to come in two colours – Dark Night and Blue.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



The details have been shared by popular tech tipster Abhishek Yadav on social media platform X.

Redmi Skipped the Redmi Note 16 Moniker, Jumped to Redmi Note 17 Directly

Xioami has skipped the Redmi Note 16 moniker branding. The company launched the Redmi Note 15 5G in 2025. In 2026, Redmi Note 17 is launching directly. Two devices are expected to come to India – Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro. The design for these devices have been revealed by the company. Both the phones have a camera module on the top-left corner of the back panel.

Redmi Note 17 is expected to pack a huge battery. According to online reports, the phone could pack an 8000mAh battery. The vanilla Redmi Note 17 5G is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC. It could feature a large 7-inch display with 1.5K OLED panel. There will be a 50MP main camera and stereo speakers on the phone, the reports suggest.