I operate a backbone network, the foundational layer that the AI ecosystem is built on. That position offers a particular kind of visibility into the physical reality of what is actually being built, where the equipment is going, and what the supply chain looks like under real pressure. That reality and the financial narrative are not always telling the same story.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



From the backbone layer, demand is visible in different ways. It is reflected not only in announcements of new GPU clusters but in requests for long-haul fibre, optical transport, interconnection capacity and cross-border connectivity. Those projects have long lead times, require permits, power availability and physical construction. They cannot be accelerated at the pace that software development or capital raising often assumes.

The gap between what has been announced and what has actually been built deserves more scrutiny than it is getting. The stated commitments to data centre construction are extraordinary. The physical reality is more nuanced. A significant share of announced capacity remains somewhere between planning approval, financing and early construction. Announced capacity and operational capacity are very different measures, yet they are often discussed interchangeably. The distance between those two numbers is large enough to matter for anyone modelling AI supply over the next several years.

Also Read: The Pipe Doesn’t Know What’s Flowing Through It: Understanding the Role of Internet Infrastructure

The hardware picture adds another layer. Independent technical research increasingly points to a different challenge. New generations of AI processors will undoubtedly deliver higher absolute performance, but they are unlikely to remove the fundamental constraints that increasingly define large-scale AI systems: power availability, memory bandwidth, networking, cooling and the economics of deploying compute at scale. More compute does not automatically translate into proportionately greater capability or lower cost. Delivering those gains will also require substantially more power, cooling and supporting infrastructure, shifting the bottleneck from processor performance alone to the economics of deploying AI systems at scale. The assumption that more hardware produces proportionate gains in capability may not hold in the way the financial models require.

Read More