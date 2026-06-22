Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai Are Racing to Become India’s AI Infrastructure Hubs

India’s data centre sector is witnessing a significant expansion phase, with the country’s future development pipeline reaching 8.33 GW, according to Knight Frank India. The growth is being driven by rising artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, continued cloud computing expansion and increasing data localisation requirements across industries.

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Key Highlights India's future data centre pipeline has reached 8.33 GW, according to Knight Frank India.

Current live data centre capacity in India stands at 1.6 GW.

Mumbai leads the pipeline with 3.75 GW of planned capacity.

Hyderabad ranks second with a future development pipeline of 1.93 GW.

Chennai follows with a pipeline of 1.36 GW.

AI adoption, cloud computing growth and data localisation requirements are driving demand.

Vizag has emerged as an emerging market attracting gigawatt-scale development proposals.

Knight Frank India noted that the country’s current live data centre capacity stands at 1.6 GW. In comparison, the future development pipeline is more than five times the existing operational capacity, highlighting the scale of infrastructure planned across major markets.

According to the consultancy, 0.32 GW of capacity is currently under construction, while 2.92 GW has reached the committed stage. A further 5.41 GW is in the early stages of development, indicating a substantial pipeline of future projects.

Mumbai Continues to Lead

Mumbai remains India’s largest future data centre market, accounting for a development pipeline of 3.75 GW the city’s pipeline includes 0.17 GW under construction, 1.54 GW in committed developments and 2.21 GW in early-stage projects. Knight Frank India said Mumbai continues to benefit from its position as India’s financial capital, supported by extensive fibre connectivity, robust power infrastructure and a concentration of international subsea cable landing stations.