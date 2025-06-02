Microsoft Announces USD 400 Million Investment to Boost Cloud and AI Infrastructure in Switzerland



Microsoft has unveiled a USD 400 million investment aimed at enhancing its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across Switzerland. The investment will expand existing data centers near Zurich and Geneva, incorporating advanced AI infrastructure, including the most advanced graphics processing units, to meet the rising demand for cloud and AI services, according to Microsoft's announcement on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Also Read: Microsoft and Yotta Partner to Accelerate AI Adoption in India









Empowering Swiss Startups and SMEs

Microsoft said these upgrades will serve more than 50,000 existing customers while bringing advanced AI capabilities to organisations across regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, and government.

The company will partner with the Switzerland Innovation Parks and its sites to expedite industry and AI innovations from research to market applications. This collaboration aims to strengthen the backbone of Switzerland's economy by supporting SMEs and startups. Microsoft is also continuing its nationwide Swiss AI Tech Accelerator to help startups scale AI solutions.

Nationwide Skills Program

Additionally, Microsoft plans to equip one million people in Switzerland with essential skills by 2027, providing workers, educators, and students with the tools needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy. This initiative includes specialised programs for apprentices, industry associations, and nonprofit organisations.

According to Microsoft, the potential for new jobs depends on training workers with essential AI skills. The company's 2025 Work Trend Index shows that 80 percent of Swiss leaders believe 2025 is a pivotal year to rethink core business strategies to adopt AI.

Collaboration with UN and Global Institutions on AI

Microsoft will also expand its collaboration across the International Geneva ecosystem, working with the United Nations and international organisations to advance AI policy conversations, support global AI skilling programs, and address challenges in health, humanitarian action, and human rights.

Also Read: Microsoft President Welcomes The Golden Opportunity for American AI

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith made the announcement alongside Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin and Catrin Hinkel, CEO of Microsoft Switzerland.

"Switzerland has created one of the world's leading innovation ecosystems, blending world-class research with real-world applications," said Brad Smith, Microsoft Vice Chair and President. "For more than three decades, we have stood by our Swiss customers’ side. This latest investment helps further strengthen Switzerland's long-term economic resilience and competitiveness, while ensuring full compliance with Swiss regulations."

"Our commitment and investment in Switzerland spans 36 years, and today's announcement is a testament to that enduring partnership," said Catrin Hinkel, CEO of Microsoft Switzerland. "We are steadfast in our mission to empower our customers and partners, as AI's true potential is unlocked when innovation meets real-world implementation. Together, we'll continue to build on Switzerland's tradition of innovation to ensure technology delivers meaningful value to the economy and society."

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin praised the initiative as a vote of confidence in Swiss innovation, stability, and regulatory excellence.

Microsoft Data Center Upgrade

Microsoft will upgrade its four data centers near Zurich and Geneva with advanced AI infrastructure, continuing investments made since launching local data centers six years ago. Citing data from Q1 2025, Microsoft noted that Azure OpenAI usage among customers in Switzerland has increased significantly since mid-2023.

Furthermore, the share of Microsoft users in Switzerland engaging with AI tools rose by approximately 3 percentage points to 31 percent over the past six months, underscoring growing adoption of AI technologies across the Swiss customer base, Microsoft said.

Data Sovereignty

Microsoft emphasized the importance of data sovereignty, ensuring that data remains within Swiss borders. Major Swiss institutions such as UBS—Switzerland's leading financial institution and one of the world's largest banks—and Luzerner Kantonsspital (LUKS), one of the country's largest hospitals, are already leveraging Microsoft's compliant services to support their digital transformation.

Also Read: Microsoft to Invest USD 3 Billion in India to Boost AI, Cloud, and Skilling: CEO

"UBS's partnership with Microsoft in Switzerland, and globally, is deep and long-standing. Over the past 10 years, we have worked together to leverage our global expertise and innovative technology approach to strengthen Switzerland's digital future. The two companies are working side-by-side to support UBS's ambition to be a technology leader in financial services and support its evolving business needs in areas like AI," said Mike Dargan, Group Chief Operations and Technology Officer, UBS.

Swiss AI Tech Accelerator

Microsoft stated that since 2019, it has provided over CHF 30 million in technology resources to more than 1,500 local startups through the Microsoft for Startups program, helping to create over 11,000 jobs. Setting the pace in accelerating the development of AI solutions by Swiss startups, Microsoft's Swiss AI Tech Accelerator Community will continue with its next cohort in fall 2025, providing participants with the resources and expertise needed to scale their solutions.

Sustainability

Microsoft emphasised that sustainability remains a core priority, with all of the company's electricity consumption in Switzerland currently sourced from renewable energy. The company recently signed a six-year agreement for biogenic carbon removal with Swiss firm Neustark, to be delivered from their projects in Switzerland and Germany.

Also Read: Microsoft to Increase European Data Center Capacity by 40 Percent, Announces Five Digital Commitments

The initiative builds on Microsoft's recently announced European Digital Commitments to build a broad AI and cloud ecosystem across Europe, uphold digital resilience, protect data privacy, defend cybersecurity, and strengthen economic competitiveness, including support for open source. "These commitments, part of a broader multi-billion-dollar investment across Europe, will ensure data sovereignty and support responsible AI development," Microsoft said.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.