

India is emerging as a credible hub for innovation, manufacturing, and exports in the telecom and electronics sectors, as global supply chains diversify away from China, according to Swedish telecom company Ericsson. The company is ramping up local production, deepening component sourcing, and transforming its India unit into a research hub for 5G, cloud, and artificial intelligence, in response to the country's growing strategic importance, Moneycontrol reported, citing a senior Ericsson executive.

Ericsson's LocaliSation and Manufacturing Plans

Ericsson plans to fully localise the production of passive antennas by June 2025, marking a milestone in its efforts to increase value addition and enable exports from India. The company is also expanding the manufacturing capacity of its facilities, with 4G and 5G equipment currently being produced by partners Jabil in Pune and VVDN for antennas.

"We are betting strongly on the future growth of this market. India is positioned like no other market to be the real alternative to the current Chinese ecosystem for innovation. It's well-known what companies like Apple are planning in this space. We are also aiming in the same direction. We are building incremental capabilities in India, and this is possible because the market is growing," said Andres Vicente, Head of Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, as quoted in the report.

The Indian unit is set to become a large research centre for next-generation technologies such as 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud infrastructure. Ericsson currently employs 22,500 people in the country, including 2,000 in R&D.

Export Strategy and Global Supply Chai

With domestic demand and competitive cost structures, Ericsson plans to export telecom products such as passive antennas from India. Vicente confirmed that 100 percent of passive antennas will be produced locally, with a strong focus on enhancing the value added before expanding exports of 4G and 5G equipment.

'India is becoming very attractive for building a complete manufacturing ecosystem. We are increasing our manufacturing capabilities by adding more elements. 100 percent of what we do [including base stations] in India will be produced here, and we also have significant plans to increase the value addition of manufacturing," Vicente reportedly said.

According to the report, the VVDN partnership marks India's inclusion in Ericsson's global manufacturing footprint alongside facilities in China, Mexico, and Romania. While local demand for passive antennas is robust, the company plans to export them at "competitive price points from India."

"We will do it because it makes sense for us. India is very well positioned to become a relevant hub for manufacturing. It is not easy to basically build an alternative ecosystem, but we are on the right track and this is the journey that we're trying to drive together with some other parties," he reportedly added.

Ericsson's Partnership with Vodafone Idea

Commenting on the competitive landscape, Vicente noted that Vodafone Idea is making serious efforts to catch up and is being supported by Ericsson in its market plans. He said the operator's upcoming 5G launch across cities would drive further competition.

Ericsson recently partnered with Vodafone Idea to support the operator’s upcoming 5G rollout, replacing legacy Huawei 4G equipment in the Delhi-NCR region.

Given India's scale, Vicente reportedly said the market demands strong telecom operators and that Vodafone Idea could emerge as a more competitive third player.

"India is a market with almost 1.5 billion people — the most populated market in the world, hungry for innovation and building a strong ecosystem. It's a market that requires strong operators. How many? That is a question for the government. But most countries with a similar size to India play with at least three operators. This is the case in the United States and China. I believe there is a scenario where Vodafone Idea can become stronger," he added, according to the report.

Policy Recommendations and Satcom

Ericsson has urged policymakers to prioritise the development and regulation of terrestrial telecom networks within the country to preserve technology sovereignty and ensure economic benefits such as domestic investment and job creation. While satellite communication plays a role in remote areas and disaster response, Vicente emphasised that 5G offers superior speed, scalability, and affordability.

"If I were the government, I would focus on technologies developed and regulated within the country because there's a big difference between global and local reach. Preserving technology sovereignty and autonomy through terrestrial networks is very important," he said, as per the report.

"It is also true that satellite-based communication can add value in case of a natural disaster, etc., by complementing first responders. But it is also in the favour of India to promote terrestrial coverage because, in the end, this is a technology that is fully in control of the national regulator and is also a technology that is created by investing in the country, creating jobs, [and] wealth coming out of the investment," he reportedly said.

Focus on 6G, AI and Network APIs

India currently contributes 7 percent to Ericsson's global revenue, underscoring its strategic relevance. "We have a positive view on the future of India and our business. India contributes 7 percent to our annual revenues, which is already impressive. This market is extremely relevant for us," he reportedly said.

"We are also betting on the market. The R&D work we are doing in India is crucial for our future as it's focused on 6G, artificial intelligence, and network APIs. India is positioned like no other market to be the real alternative to the current Chinese ecosystem for innovation," Vicente said, according to the report.

