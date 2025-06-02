Vodafone Idea Limitless Postpaid Plans, Availability and Benefits in June 2025

Reported by Kripa B 0

Vi introduces new postpaid plans with unlimited high-speed data and premium benefits across 9 telecom circles.

Highlights

  • Offers truly unlimited high-speed data and exclusive entertainment benefits.
  • Available for both individual and family postpaid users.
  • No official announcement except CEO’s note in Q4 FY25 earnings report.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea Limitless Postpaid Plans, Availability and Benefits in June 2025
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has quietly introduced a new segment of postpaid plans for its users. This was confirmed by Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited, in the company's recent Q4 FY25 earnings report. "For postpaid users, we recently launched the Vi Max Limitless Postpaid Data Plans across 9 markets, offering truly unlimited high-speed data. With our post-paid plans, consumers can enjoy a suite of premium benefits including exclusive entertainment access and value-added services," Vi said in the report.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q4FY25




Infact, Vodafone Idea has started offering unlimited data on the postpaid plans, which it calls Limitless Plans. Previously, the unlimited data offering used to be on specific high-value plans, which Vi has now rolled out on all the postpaid plans in select circles.

Vi Max Limitless Postpaid Plans Availability

What are the Vi Max Limitless Postpaid Data Plans? As the name suggests, "limitless" typically refers to mobile data plans with no data cap or usage limit — the same applies to voice services.

Vi customers subscribed to postpaid individual or family plans in the circles of Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana), Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh (including Chhattisgarh), Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam and the North East, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir can enjoy the benefits of the Vi Max Limitless plans.

Also Read: Communications Minister Rules Out AGR Relief, Says Vodafone Idea Must Stand on Its Own

Vi Max Limitless Postpaid Individual Plans

Vi_Max_Limitless_Individual_Plans_May2025

Vi Max Limitless Postpaid Family Plans

Vi_Max_Limitless_Family_Plans_May2025

To DoT: Vodafone Idea Says It Can’t Operate Beyond FY 2025–26 as Banks Refuse Loans

Commercial Usage

According to Vi, data usage by any individual subscriber on a GSM postpaid plan with Unlimited or Limitless Data that exceeds 300GB in a billing cycle will be considered commercial or non-retail usage. Similarly, voice usage that includes calls to more than 300 unique numbers (mobile and/or landline, STD and/or ISD) in a week, or outgoing calls exceeding a total of 300 minutes per day, among other conditions, will also be categorised as commercial/non-retail usage.

4G/5G Monetisation: Monetising 4G and 5G: Key Takeaways to Date and What’s Next?

Conclusion

Although the plans are listed on the website at the time of writing, there appears to have been no formal announcement of the launch of the plans beyond the CEO's mention in the recent quarterly report. Nevertheless, with this launch, customers across the 9 circles who have opted for Vi postpaid plans—either individual or family—can now enjoy the benefits of limitless data.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

Just got remebered of childhood story "Dishonest shopkeeper".

Vodafone Idea Saw Decent Growth in Postpaid User Base

Sujata :

crazy crazy airtel 300 gb 5g vs jio true 5g, this was expected.

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU…

shivraj :

yeah thats the problem with Vi and why so many people avoid using Vi since you are paying so much…

Vodafone Idea Saw Decent Growth in Postpaid User Base

shivraj :

Jio literally has more than double the data usage on their network as compared to Airtel and Vi is far…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU…

Anonymous :

No, 2G 3G 4G colocated in most places. Some of the new 4G BTS they are installing may not have…

Vodafone Idea's Capex for FY25 Tells a Positive Story

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments