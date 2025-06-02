Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q4FY25

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Overall network data volume shows significant growth across all three operators.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel leads with the highest ARPU at Rs 245, nearing its Rs 300 target.
  • Reliance Jio users consume the most data, averaging 33.6 GB per month.
  • Vi offers unlimited 4G data bundles alongside its 5G services.

Follow Us

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU in Q4FY25
Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have all released their Q4 FY2025 results. This time, Vodafone Idea has joined the 5G offering segment, but only in limited circles. While all three operators are offering complimentary 5G services, Vi also provides unlimited 4G or generous amounts of data bundled with its plans through various components. So, let's now take a look at the core metrics of the telcos as reported on March 31, 2025.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU in Q3FY25




Data Usage Trends and ARPU

airtel jio vodafone idea arpu q4fy25

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel reported an average mobile data consumption per customer of 25.1GB per month. This translates to roughly 837MB per day on average. Additionally, Airtel reported the industry's highest ARPU of Rs 245, which is close to its immediate short-term goal of Rs 300. Airtel reports its overall data volume on the network in million GBs, amounting to 21,078.

Also Read: Airtel 5G SA Deployment to Follow Traffic Offload, Prioritises User Experience

Reliance Jio

Now, turning to the world's largest operator in terms of data traffic—Jio. The operator reported an average mobile data consumption of 33.6GB per customer per month. This means an average Jio user consumes slightly over 1.1GB of data per day. Jio reported an ARPU of Rs 206.2. Jio reports its overall data volume on the network in billion GBs, which stands at 48.9.

Also Read: Jio 5G FWA Stack Sees Global Interest After India Scale-Up; Jio Private 5G Powering Industry 5.0

Vodafone Idea

Next, we have the third private operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), which is rolling out its 5G services across 17 circles where it acquired 5G spectrum by August 2025. Vi's 5G services are currently available in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Patna. Vi reported an average data usage of around 15.88GB (16,262MB) per 4G/5G subscriber. This translates to slightly over 520MB per day per user on average. Vi's blended ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 164. Vi reports its overall data volume on the network in billion MBs, amounting to 6,166.

Also Read: Communications Minister Rules Out AGR Relief, Says Vodafone Idea Must Stand on Its Own

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

WIN :

Lol

Vodafone Idea Saw Decent Growth in Postpaid User Base

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel has market cap of Rs 1058766 crore with 55 crore subscriber which means market cap of Rs 19250 per…

Vodafone Idea's Capex for FY25 Tells a Positive Story

TheAndroidFreak :

So 1.5L actually. Those 75600 can be converted to 5G really soon.

Vodafone Idea's Capex for FY25 Tells a Positive Story

Shivraj Roy :

This is how they increased itProbably.

Vodafone Idea Saw Decent Growth in Postpaid User Base

Anonymous :

Bsnl has ~75600 2G BTS ~55800 3G BTS and about 80000 Onair 4G BTS. But in some circles like bihar,…

Vodafone Idea's Capex for FY25 Tells a Positive Story

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments