Redmi Pad 2 is Launching Soon in India

The Redmi Pad was released quite a while back in India. This new tablet - Redmi Pad 2 will be a refreshing offering from the company here. The launch timeline has not yet been hinted. Stay tuned for more details.

Highlights

  • Redmi Pad 2 is soon going to launch in India.
  • The company has made the announcement via a teaser on the social media.
  • Xiaomi has said that the Redmi Pad 2 will come with a larger screen than the predecessor and will still be very portable.

redmi pad 2 launching soon in india

Redmi Pad 2 is soon going to launch in India. The company has made the announcement via a teaser on the social media. Xiaomi has said that the Redmi Pad 2 will come with a larger screen than the predecessor and will still be very portable. Apart from this, Xiaomi has not shared any other information yet. Redmi Tablets have found decent love from the consumers. The Redmi Pad is an affordable tablet priced at Rs 9,999 only in India. It is built for the masses, and came with an impressive display.




