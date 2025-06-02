Realme C73 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has launched a new smartphone for the Indian market. It is a budget 5G phone with a decent design and a large display. The highlight of the phone is the chipset that it carries and the massive battery. One shouldn't ignore the impressive display the device has. Let's take a look at the complete list of specifications and the price of the phone.









Realme C73 5G Price in India

Realme C73 5G has launched in India in two memory variants - 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499. It is positioned slightly lower than the Realme C75 5G that's already available in the market. These sort of devices help companies like Realme in garner a better market share in the country and increase brand recall. The Realme C73 5G is available in three colour options - Jade Green, Crystal Purple and Onyx Black.

Realme C73 5G Specifications in India

Realme C73 5G comes with IP64 rating. It has a large 6.67-inch LCD HD+ display with support for 120Hz resolution and 625 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to LDDRR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. It has 12GB of virtual RAM and has a 6000mAh battery inside with 15W fast-charging support.

In the camera department, the device has an 8MP front-camera and a 32MP camera at the rear with LED flash. For security, Realme has integrated a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone.