OPPO Find X9 Price Goes Up by Rs 10,000 in India

OPPO Find X9 price has gone up signficantly in India. This has happened as other brands including OnePlus is increasing price of its devices. Much recently, the OnePlus Nord 6 price was increased by Rs 5,000 for the top variant. But here, with the OPPO Find X9 which launched in late 2025, the price has gone up by Rs 10,000. The OPPO Find X9 5G standard variant has seen this price hike because brands are finding it difficult to maintain margins due to rising supply chain costs.

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Key Highlights

  • OPPO has increased the price of the OPPO Find X9 5G in India by up to Rs 10,000 due to rising supply chain and component costs.
  • The OPPO Find X9 5G base variant (12GB + 256GB) now costs Rs 84,999, while the top-end 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 94,999.
  • The company says the price hike is linked to geopolitical tensions, shipment delays, and increasing manufacturing and logistics costs globally.
  • Other smartphone brands including OnePlus have also increased prices recently, including the OnePlus Nord 6 series.
  • With the updated pricing, the difference between the Find X9 and the newly launched OPPO Find X9s has become very small, making the newer device a more attractive option for buyers.

OPPO Find X9 5G Updated Price in India

OPPO Find X9 5G is available in two memory variants in India:

OPPO Find X9 5G Old Price:

  • 12GB + 256GB = Rs 74,999
  • 16GB + 512GB = Rs 84,999

OPPO Find X9 5G New Price:

More on This Topic

  • 12GB + 256GB = Rs 84,999
  • 16GB + 512GB = Rs 94,999

OPPO Find X9 5G Price Going Up – Why?

It is not just OPPO which is increasing price of its devices. The new prices are going up for several devices from almost every brand. This is because it is now more expensive for the brands to get the components of these parts, assemble them and ship them to the end customer. All of this is happening due to geopolitical tensions in the west which have led to shipment delays, and supply chain disruptions. No brand is safe from the exposure. Thus, every company is doing what it can – increase the prices to sustain the business and margins.

OPPO Find X9 is still available in the market, and the price difference between the X9 and the X9s which just launched is very minimal now. So, if you were thinking of getting the Find X9, we would recommend you check out the Find X9s which is now available in India for open sale. The Find X9 has better cameras and in fact, a more modern design.

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FAQs

What is the new price of OPPO Find X9 5G in India?

The OPPO Find X9 5G now starts at Rs 84,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB model costs Rs 94,999.

How much has the OPPO Find X9 5G price increased?

The phone has received a price hike of Rs 10,000 across both variants in India.

Why did OPPO increase the price of the Find X9 5G?

The price hike is reportedly due to rising supply chain costs, shipment delays, component shortages, and global geopolitical tensions affecting smartphone manufacturing.

Which other smartphone brands have increased prices recently?

Brands like OnePlus have also raised smartphone prices recently, including the OnePlus Nord 6 series.

Should buyers consider the OPPO Find X9s instead?

Since the price difference between the Find X9 and Find X9s is now minimal, buyers may find the newer Find X9s a better value option with updated design and features.