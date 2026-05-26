OPPO Find X9 Price Goes Up by Rs 10,000 in India

OPPO Find X9 5G New Price:

12GB + 256GB = Rs 84,999

16GB + 512GB = Rs 94,999

OPPO Find X9 5G Price Going Up – Why?

It is not just OPPO which is increasing price of its devices. The new prices are going up for several devices from almost every brand. This is because it is now more expensive for the brands to get the components of these parts, assemble them and ship them to the end customer. All of this is happening due to geopolitical tensions in the west which have led to shipment delays, and supply chain disruptions. No brand is safe from the exposure. Thus, every company is doing what it can – increase the prices to sustain the business and margins.

OPPO Find X9 is still available in the market, and the price difference between the X9 and the X9s which just launched is very minimal now. So, if you were thinking of getting the Find X9, we would recommend you check out the Find X9s which is now available in India for open sale. The Find X9 has better cameras and in fact, a more modern design.

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