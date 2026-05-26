OPPO Find X9 Price Goes Up by Rs 10,000 in India

Highlights
- OPPO Find X9 price has gone up signficantly in India.
- This has happened as other brands including OnePlus is increasing price of its devices.
- Much recently, the OnePlus Nord 6 price was increased by Rs 5,000 for the top variant.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
OPPO Find X9 price has gone up signficantly in India. This has happened as other brands including OnePlus is increasing price of its devices. Much recently, the OnePlus Nord 6 price was increased by Rs 5,000 for the top variant. But here, with the OPPO Find X9 which launched in late 2025, the price has gone up by Rs 10,000. The OPPO Find X9 5G standard variant has seen this price hike because brands are finding it difficult to maintain margins due to rising supply chain costs.
Key Highlights
- OPPO has increased the price of the OPPO Find X9 5G in India by up to Rs 10,000 due to rising supply chain and component costs.
- The OPPO Find X9 5G base variant (12GB + 256GB) now costs Rs 84,999, while the top-end 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 94,999.
- The company says the price hike is linked to geopolitical tensions, shipment delays, and increasing manufacturing and logistics costs globally.
- Other smartphone brands including OnePlus have also increased prices recently, including the OnePlus Nord 6 series.
- With the updated pricing, the difference between the Find X9 and the newly launched OPPO Find X9s has become very small, making the newer device a more attractive option for buyers.
OPPO Find X9 5G Updated Price in India
OPPO Find X9 5G is available in two memory variants in India:
OPPO Find X9 5G Old Price:
- 12GB + 256GB = Rs 74,999
- 16GB + 512GB = Rs 84,999