Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G Renders Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G will launch soon for the global markets. The company has not officially revealed it, but the case molds which have been built by the manufacturers give us an idea of what is happening. The Galaxy S26 FE 5G looks very similar to the regular Galaxy S26 which launched earlier this year. For years now, Samsung has been launching the FE models of the phone in the country. So there’s of course a Galaxy S26 FE 5G coming soon as well.

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Key Highlights Samsung is preparing to launch the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G soon for global markets, and leaked case molds hint at a design similar to the regular Galaxy S26.

The Galaxy S26 FE 5G is expected to feature flat sides, slim bezels, a punch-hole display, and Samsung’s signature vertically aligned triple-camera setup.

The regular Samsung Galaxy S26 5G is currently available in India starting at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, with additional bank discounts on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G comes with a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Exynos 2600 chipset, triple rear cameras, and multiple AI-powered features.

The Galaxy S26 5G is positioned as a compact flagship smartphone with premium design, strong cameras, and long-term software support.

The device appears to have flat sides, slim display bezels and Samsung’s familiar vertically aligned triple-camera setup on the back. On the front, we can see a punch-hole cutout and at the rear we can see triple-camera setup in a single line (upwards to downwards).

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